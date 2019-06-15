Barbados welcomes president of ghana

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arrived in Barbados yesterday on an official one-day visit.

The distinguished visitor and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival just after 10:30 a.m. at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) by Prime Minister the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley; Colonel Glyne Grannum, Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF); and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Erwin Boyce.

After receiving a Royal Salute, and the playing of the Ghanaian national anthem by the BDF Band, Prime Minister Mottley introduced the President to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Dr. Jerome Walcott; Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology, Senator Kay McConney; and other government officials.

President Akufo-Addo was then quickly whisked away for talks with the Prime Minister and her team with an aim to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations between Barbados and Ghana in areas of mutual interest.

His Excellency’s visit to the Caribbean is of particular significance as the Government of the Republic of Ghana celebrates “Year of Return”, inviting the Global African family, home and abroad, to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia.

“The Year of Return” celebrates the cumulative resilience of all the victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade who were scattered and displaced through the world in North America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

Barbados was the final stop on the Ghanaian President’s tour. He visited St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. (TL)