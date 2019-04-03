Barbados Council for the Disabled facing challenges

It has not been easy times for the Barbados Council for the Disabled (BCD), which has faced many struggles within their community.

This was highlighted by President of the BCD, Maria Holder-Small, during the church service at Abundant Life Assembly yesterday.

In March, the Month of the Disabled, the 43-year-old organisation’s theme is “Working Together for Inclusion and Equality”, and the President acknowledged donors, successful governmental businesses, humanitarian groups and volunteers who have given towards the Council.

Progress made but issues remain

Holder-Small spoke about the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2013, which would ensure that persons with disabilities have equal access. However, the President has seen “some successes but more often than not inclusion has often been seen as afterthoughts”.

One area of concern for the BCD head is an issue where policymakers have repeated the same mistakes by not creating that inclusion and equality for persons with disabilities. She gave the example of the lack of access for the National Disabilities Unit.

“It is even sadder when a building earmarked for the National Disabilities Unit could be simply given to another Department, which leaves the Unit still up two flights of stairs, totally inaccessible for PWD (people with disabilities ), ”Holder-Small said.

The President noted with the 2030 agenda pledges to “leave no one behind” and considering the position of disabled community, she felt that group will only be looked at when “the assigned ministry gets around” to them.

“At this period of our history, persons with disabilities should not have to be further penalised by policies, or lack of, that often times do not see the barriers that are created that hinder their independence and empowerment, ” said Holder-Small.

She added that governments, persons with disabilities and their representative organisations, academic institutions and the private sector must work as a team to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).