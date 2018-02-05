AVOID NEGATIVITY

MINISTER of Labour, Senator Dr Esther Byer-Suckoo, is appealing to the youth of the nation to stay clear of drugs, other illegal substances, and engaging in activities that have the potential to have a negative impact on their future, and by extension the security of the island’s workforce.

Byer-Suckoo made the call as she spoke to the media prior to the start of yesterday’s Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) May Day parade, at Culloden Road, St Michael.

The Minister reminded that trade unions, government and social partners have been working tirelessly for decades to ensure that all systems are in place for workers to be protected, and also for the youth to have a bright future.

However, she stressed that it is important that the youth look after their overall well-being, especially maintaining good health.

“Our young people also have to take care of their physical bodies, their physical fitness, what they put into their bodies, and we talked about junk food, but then we also have to look at the issue of drugs.

“We have too many young people that cannot contribute to the workforce, young people that can’t even get a job in the workforce, either because of the damage they have physically done to their bodies, or what they have done in terms of a criminal record because of drugs as well,” she said.

This year, as BWU’s May Day celebrations focused primarily on the tourism sector and the youth, scores of young people joined in the action to promote the march against violence, and to call for peace and harmony.

On that note, the Minister of Labour said she was especially pleased that the youth had joined in on the celebrations.

“I think that lends itself to the future of this parade…having our young people here speaks to sustainability,” Byer-Suckoo said.

