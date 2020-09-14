Airline promises reliable travel

Airline, interCaribbean Airways promises reasonable airfares with perks and on-time travel with its new flight services between Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Flights between Barbados and Grenada and St. Lucia got underway on August 4th, while flights between Barbados and Dominica commenced on August 11th.

The Turks and Caicos Island based airline was introduced to local industry stakeholders during a recent Breakfast Event at The Abidah by Accra Hotel.

Regional Customer Service Strategist, Gilles Bussutil said that interCaribbean prides itself on providing a reliable service.

“…Whether it be connecting Caribbean families together, where we safely bring them together on a daily basis. or connecting Caribbean businesses together – finally having an airline that actually provides on-time travel. This is really something that we focus on to provide – real on-time performance, that reliable travel experience.”

He said that interCaribbean has very simple fares, “We have fares that actually make sense to people; fares that actually respond to the market desires. People do want fares with perks, that are inclusive of baggage and beverages, etc. And we have included those in our fares and also allow for flexibility for leisure travels and also for business travels.”

For more than two decades, interCaribbean’ operations have been focused to the western area of the Caribbean, with services in some of the region’s major cities in Antigua, Bahamas, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, the British Virgin Islands, St. Lucia, and Turks and Caicos.

Founded by Chairman Lyndon Gardiner, a Turks & Caicos Islander, interCaribbean has been aggressively broadening its scope across the region in the last decade.

In addition to the intra-regional routes, international passengers can now secure safe, affordable, easy and accessible connection options to countries in the Eastern Caribbean.

“We really want to make sure that Barbados becomes the travel hub to the destination of the customers all around the world. Whether they come to Barbados or are going outside of Barbados – we really want to make this the platform of choice of the Caribbean and this is something that we are working with the Minister of Tourism and with other airline partners to really make Barbados the hub of the Caribbean when it comes to transport,” Bussutil said.