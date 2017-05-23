AG: Lobby at the highest level

IMAGINE having loads of cash with nowhere to put it. This may be a dream come true for some, but it is a nightmare for others who are feeling the effects of de-risking in banks.

Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs, Adriel Brathwaite, highlighted this situation during an Anti-Money Laundering Workshop for Judges and Prosecutors, which officially began yesterday at the Radisson Aquatica.

So dire is the situation of the withdrawal of some correspondent banks, the Attorney General says there is a need for lobbying at the highest level internationally, recognising that it could damage the way of life in the region.

“I am hearing unofficially of going back to the dark days of people moving money by aircraft because banking resources are not being made available.”

The Minister said he understands that for the correspondent banks, it is a question of the cost-benefit analysis, but noted on the other side of the coin, if persons are unable to function legally, it could clear a path for illegality to creep in.

“We are going back to the days where... as I am hearing… suitcases of cash are being moved around because people cannot bank legitimately. Here in Barbados we have the issue of our slot machine operators – businesses that have been around 25-30 years, that employs hundreds of persons and wake up one day being told ‘we are not banking with you any more’.

“Someone sits somewhere outside the region and makes the decision that ‘this is bad, and therefore we are not touching it,’” he lamented.

Several overseas entities have reportedly opted out banking relationships with the Caribbean, particularly in the gaming sector, since it is seen as a sector which can be exposed to money laundering because of a lack of stringent protocols.

The Minister said he personally received a message from a legitimate local business owner saying they don’t know what to do with his money since their bank account was terminated. In fact, the owner was forced to pay staff with cash.

“It is a serious issue for us as a country and as a region. We have to find a solution,” he reiterated.

Speaking to an audience which comprised of regional judges and prosecutors, the attorney general also touched on the issue of violence, which he lamented seems to be pervading the region at an unprecedented level.

“I am very concerned about our way of life, that what seems to be happening can potentially erode years of gains that we have worked hard to develop our respective economies and countries. Workshops like these are important and essential,” he said, stressing that the message must be transmitted far and wide.

He cautioned that the criminal element has even greater access to resources than regional economies, and hire professionals to get around laws.

Brathwaite stated that there must be a collective fight against transnational organised crime, which includes regulated frameworks and all the stakeholders ,including prosecutors and judges working together toward the common goal of protecting the region. (JH)