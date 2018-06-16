A&E expansion plans

Expansion plans are on the way for the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

During her mini-Budget presentation on Monday, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley stated that the A&E would undergo a $10 million expansion project, and in getting a first hand look into the facility yesterday morning, new Minister of Health and Wellness Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic outlined its necessity, as the demand for services is outstripping the unit’s capacity.

After a tour with QEH management and staff, he identified the need for additional treatment rooms and beds, as well as the need to change several internal processes.

Revealing that some 40 000 patients pass through the doors of the A&E annually, he told the media that half of these numbers could be treated elsewhere.

This, he said, is the reasoning behind the decision to open the Randall Phillips and Winston Scott Polyclinics on a 24-hour basis.

“Once we get the two polyclinics up and running, numerically that will take some of the load off of Accident and Emergency, and what we want with the polyclinics is to provide diagnostic and dispensing services so that those patients who attend those polyclinics, generally speaking, will have no need to come to Accident and Emergency unless the situation merits that,” he said.

Bostic also insisted that ensuring the safety and security of the public and staff utilising these clinics will be paramount.

Noting that he would be visiting these two medical centres next week, the minister expressed his intentions to visit every public health care facility in the coming weeks to view the concerns of staff and management.

While unable to reveal when the actual construction at the A&E would begin as analysis was ongoing, he said the project would take some six to eight months to complete.

“We do not have six to eight months in terms of improving health care services in Barbados, so we are going to working concurrently with the polyclinic project, and I believe that we should be able to say to the public that within the next two or three weeks exactly what is going to happen with that project and when we are going to be ready,” Bostic added. (JMB)