‘I am Tourism’ campaign reaches out to students

Tourism is for all of us!

This was the message impressed upon hundreds of secondary school students who converged at Olympus Theatres yesterday for the viewing of the Barbados Tourism Product Authority’s (BTPA’s) new public awareness and educational campaign, “I am tourism”.

The interactive session not only included the documentary “I am tourism”, but the students heard firsthand from young persons who work directly and indirectly in the industry; participated in a quiz about Barbados; and had the opportunity to share what “I am tourism” means to them.

“It is about getting young people involved in tourism and seeing tourism from a different perspective,” BTPA Communications Officer Renice Bostic told The Barbados Advocate.

“Even if they don’t directly work in the tourism industry, even if they become an engineer or a doctor…because tourism is the number one economic earner for Barbados, no matter where you work you are part of tourism in Barbados. And our visitors don’t just stay on the South and West Coasts in the hotels and go to our restaurants and beaches; our visitors are in our villages, rum shops… so everybody has to be a part of tourism,” Bostic added.

CEO of the BTPA, Dr Kerry Hall, revealed that the “I am tourism” advertisement by BTPA Ambassadors Rum and Koke, launched in October, has been well-

received with close to 100 000 views to date.

“As you see in the advertisement, we have the coconut and vegetable vendors, the traditional jet ski operator – we are trying to showcase to Barbados and to change the narrative about tourism, that all of us are part of this industry and in order for tourism to work we all have to be involved,” she stressed.

“Hence, the involvement of the youth. We believe this is an area that has not been focused on as much as it should, and these are Generation Next; the next tourism leaders, the next leaders of this country and we need to share with them and get them involved”.

Dr. Hall also took the opportunity to commend her BTPA team for a job well done executing the campaign.

“I commend the BPTA family who work hard every single day to make a difference to this country, to take tourism to the next level and to create an inclusive industry where everybody is involved; where everybody feels a part sof this industry and everybody is able to benefit from the prosperity that tourism brings,” she added. (TL)