‘EASY’ EXAM

IT was easy!

This is what many class 4 students had to say about the 2017 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE), written by more than 3 000 children yesterday.

Around 1 p.m., following the conclusion of the national test, students rushed out the gates of the various examination centres across the island to report what they thought about the Mathematics and English papers to their parents, relatives, teachers, friends and peers.

The views differed.

A few informed that the English paper was “definitely” easier than the mathematics paper.

There were those who said the mathematics paper was not a challenge, while others indicated that from the time they finished the last question on the English paper, they knew that they would score top marks.

However, the general opinion among the students who compared this year’s examination to the past papers they did at school, lessons and at home was that “this year was way easier”.

Outside the gates at Combermere, some students told The Barbados Advocate how they felt about the examination, including the fact that they were very happy all the hard work that came along with preparing for it was over.

Hindsbury Primary School student, Jada Charles, proudly stated that she believes when the results come back, she will either be on her way to The St Michael School or Harrison College.

“It was easy because the grammar and maths was not as hard as last year. We did the past papers at school and I know this year was easier,” Charles said.

Charles’ mother, Michelle Charles, who congratulated her daughter with hugs and kisses, said her ward had done very well on the mock examination she did at school, noting that she is confident that Charles will go to either of her schools of choice.

St Matthews Primary student Jayden Bowen said he had no complaints about any of the papers, stating that he was well prepared, having also done quite a few past papers.

“It was really good, I can’t complain,” a relaxed Bowen declared.

Meanwhile, Lawrence T Gap Memorial student, Nakiya Daniel who was being embraced by neighbour Evadnie Brathwaite who accompanied him to the examination centre because his mother had to go to work, said that in his view, the mathematics paper was a little difficult, but “thankfully I still pulled through”.

“The English was very easy. Preparing was a little bit rough because I had to learn a lot in the space of the time I was at school to now,” said Daniel, who has his eyes set on starting first form at The St Michael School come September.

Twins Jade and Jada Williams, who attend Hindsbury Primary, both held the view that the English paper was easier than the mathematics paper which they clearly stated was not too much of a challenge either.

“The maths was a little harder than the grammar, but it was easy,” Jade said.

The Williams sisters both want to attend Christ Church Foundation.

“The exam was pretty good. It was really easy because the work that I did at school was harder than the work that I did in the Common Entrance so it seemed easy since I was getting high marks in the one that I did at school,” Hill Top student, Taima Browne, who is hoping for a place at Queens College said.

Head boy at Lawrence T Gay Memorial, Darren King said there was one aspect of the mathematics paper that had him a little confused, yet he managed to get it done.

“Overall, it was kind of straightforward. Sometimes it was kind of stressful preparing for the exam because I had a lot of work from private lessons and then I still did lessons at my school. So it was kind of here and there for me,” King said.

According to Lawrence T Gay’s head girl Tia Archer, both papers were easy.

Meanwhile, the head girl’s mother Marcia Archer said her daughter was very committed in preparing for the 11 Plus, putting some of the extra-curricular activities on pause, as did many other students, in an effort to be as prepared as possible.

“I know the hard work definitely paid off, so she did her best and that is a job well done in my books,” Archer said.

As a reward for the hard work they did in preparation for the BSSEE, the students went to various restaurants, hotels and other relaxation spots where they enjoyed fun times with their parents and peers. (AH)