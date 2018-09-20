‘Dementia is everybody’s business’

Addressing the needs of those living with dementia goes beyond the family members and other caregivers. Rather, every citizen must play a role in advocating for the rights of these persons and ensuring that the general public is educated on this illness and its symptoms.

This is according to the President of the Barbados Alzheimer’s Association (BAA), Pamelia Brereton, who delivered a local update at the opening ceremony of a training seminar hosted by the BBA yesterday, under the theme “Every Three Seconds”. The event was held at the Savannah Hotel.

“Dementia is everyone’s business. It is the business of the teachers, the children, the garbage collectors, the lawyers, the doctors, the eye specialists, the dentists and I can go on. Back in 2014, we had estimated 4087 persons in Barbados who presented with dementia, and remember those are estimates. Now you can imagine what those numbers are like now in 2018, almost 2019.”

The President of the BAA, said that hence the world-wide theme for this year as it indicates that it is in that very short time span of three seconds that a new person would get diagnosed with dementia.

“The theme this year world-wide is ‘Every Three Seconds.’ Now what does that mean? Somebody in the world develops dementia. Around the world there are 50 million people – and these numbers are set to increase – to 152 million which is predicted for 2050. There are people in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s who have dementia. Dementia can start as far back as 20 to 30 years. Dementia is a growing health problem. Better yet, it is a growing health crisis all over the world, an epidemic that is impacting millions of families’ lives,” it was explained.

This can be tough, especially on the caregivers and hence, these persons and their own health and well-being also need to be taken into consideration, she said.

“As the population ages, we are going to see a demand for more specialised healthcare. It is extremely hard and sad to see people who are seeking help. What is really difficult is what happens to the caregivers. We need to ask ourselves this question more and more – Who is going to care for these caregivers?”