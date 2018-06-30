‘A LAST RESORT’

Putting the Hilton Barbados up for sale will be the last option forthe new Barbados Labour Party administration.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Kerrie Symmonds, made this clear as he spoke to the media yesterday on the sidelines of the Caribbean Aviation Day seminar at the Needham’s Point property.

Pointing out that several other matters are engaging their attention, he said that talks on the hotel have yet to reach Cabinet.

“What I can tell you is that the last possible option before this new government would be the sale of the Hilton. Everything else that can be conceived of conceptually, every possible other avenue will be explored before we settle on the sale of the Hilton. That is the position of the Ministry of Tourism and I believe that that is the position of the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

He painted a similar picture regarding the sale of the Barbados National Terminal Company Ltd (BNTCL).

“The same principle applies. It has not been put before Cabinet. The sale of the BNTCL is not perceived to be a sensible solution to the country’s economic fortunes,” he added.

During its time in office, the former Democratic Labour Party administration indicated its intention to divest with the Hilton Barbados and BNTCL in its effort to boost foreign reserves; a move which brought several criticisms from the then BLP Opposition and several other entities.

The expected proceeds from the sale of the two government assets was expected to have been US$180 million. (JMB)