A GUY'S VIEW – Independent regional thinkers

“We will not regard any great power as necessarily right in a given dispute unless we are convinced of this, yet at the same time we will not view the great powers with perennial suspicion merely on account of their size, their wealth, or their nuclear potential. We will be friends of all, satellites of none.” – Errol Barrow

Just after Barbados attained independent status, our Prime Minister, The Right Excellent Errol Walton Barrow, felt compelled to declare to the world, in his now famous speech, that this country would be a friend of all states, and a satellite of none. At the time of his speaking, he was very well aware of the shadow of American power that hung over the Caribbean region.

One may argue whether we have ever departed from this principled position, but if we had at some point, we probably never strayed too far from it.

American over reach is nothing new. Cuba, probably the country with the most potential in the region, has been stunted by many years of blockades and sanctions imposed by America. And at a time when no other country in the world could find any justification for the American policy towards that little country.

Fortunately for Cuba, it was blessed with the most determined and resourceful leader of his time, in Fidel Castro. While the Americans stopped his country from thriving, Castro kept it afloat. Remarkably, while fighting for survival against the most powerful country in the world, Cuba was able to help in the liberation of Angola, which knocked a supporting pillar from the apartheid regime of South Africa. They were also willing and able to assist other Caribbean states with medical training, medical treatment and doctors. And without any quid pro quo.

Bolivia and Nicaragua also felt the weight of American power when they sought to determine their own path of development, which was not in keeping with the maintenance of capitalism as demanded by America. So what is happening in Venezuela now should surprise no one.

President Nicholas Maduro served under President Hugo Chaves, so he certainly understands that America will not leave his country intact under a socialist form of government. He must consider, therefore, whether he will continue to play games with the puppets that will be inserted should he be removed, or take a more drastic approach.

America exports its power all around the world. There is no way that it will not do the same in the Caribbean, which it regards to be its backyard. The countries in the Caribbean may have anthems and flags, but those emblems cannot protect them from American hegemony.

It seems that Barbados and certain other Caribbean states were not invited to meet with Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in Jamaica recently. It may, therefore, have been her usual bluster that led Prime Minister Mottley to declare that her Foreign Minister would not be attending. Of course he could not attend if there was no invitation, or he would be a party crasher.

That aside, she was right to expose the meeting with selected leaders as a divide and rule tactic. That she would recognise it as such indicates that she is aware of the realities of living in the Caribbean next door to a super power, and that she is familiar with the political history of the region.

One may only regard the statement attributed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica that leaders who wanted to attend the meeting needed only to ask, as unfortunate. Not all Caribbean leaders have a stomach that is lined with copper and can digest anything.

Further, the Americans selected the leaders they wanted because it was known that those leaders would help advance the American foreign policy agenda for the region. There is nothing mysterious about it. Only leaders of like mind need apply.

The American approach is interesting, because there is not one English-speaking Caribbean country which does not, generally, support America. What this latest episode represents is a total lack of respect for any independent thought coming from the region and that country’s administration’s impatience with what it regards as stool-hole countries.

History instructs us that no voice around that table could influence the American direction on Venezuela away from its current path. Even if all the countries in the region had been there saying the same thing, it would make no difference unless they were saying what Pompeo wanted to hear. Prime Minister Mottley knows that she has lost nothing by not being invited to that meeting.

And there was the advice that regional states should be careful with accepting Chinese money. That advice may have been a little late for Jamaica.

Were it not for Chinese aid and investment, the Caribbean region would be a lot worse off than it is now. America talks a good game, but is thin on assistance, outside of military aid. They can give you all the guns you want, but they do not improve your infrastructure or build hospitals or schools.

The western world is on a crusade to limit Chinese expansion. It matters not that these same western voices have the blood of our parents on their hands. The region is advised to examine Chinese motives, but not those of our colonisers.

Regional leaders must see themselves as more than puppets to rubber stamp American foreign policy. When America is right, say so, but do not condone its negative actions. America has the right to pursue the policies it deems best for it. So too does Barbados.