EDITORIAL: Christmas a time for reflection

AS the year 2019 gradually comes to a close, even in the midst of the Yuletide celebrations, there are those amongst us who may not have that merry of a Christmas, given the circumstances that have befallen them.

Some households have been touched by the incidence of domestic violence. Some Barbadians have been victims of crimes such as burglary, robbery, assault and the list could go on. Some persons in Barbados have lost family members tragically, or on account of ill health. The pain of these losses will be evident more so at Christmas, even as the rest of Barbadians carry on with their merry-making.

Whatever the circumstances, the Christmas period really should be a time for reflection. A time to sit and analyse how the year has progressed, the challenges faced and the opportunities that may have presented themselves. Just as management teams in companies sit and have a year-end review of their businesses, householders should do likewise.

Christmas should be a sacred time. Yes, you should take time out to enjoy the lights, the goodies and the blessings Christmas can bring, but you should also use the season of Christmas to reflect on the year that is soon to pass and to refresh yourself, going forward, into the New Year.

Too many Barbadians do not have time to sit quietly and reflect on anything, as they often wait until the last minute to do this and that. They know all too well that a mad rush will be on for cakes and hams and drinks. Yet, most Barbadians go through the same paces every Christmas, rushing for this and that. They turn up at the paint store to find a long line and they get flustered. They arrive at the cake shop to find that the last cake just went five minutes before they got there. They try to do their Christmas gift shopping by bouncing from store to store in the weekend before Christmas, knowing full well that finding parking space will prove a headache, that the queues will be lengthy, that prices will likely be a tad bit higher than customary. It’s as if Barbadians enjoy this big adrenaline rush at Christmas. Unfortunately, this means that on Christmas Day, they will be tired and stretched and will complain that they had so much shopping and baking and cleaning to do that they are now extremely tired and can hardly enjoy the day. Where is the time allotted for quiet time and reflection?

Perhaps those who do not have any time this December for “quiet reflection” may find that an opportunity for such presents itself after Christmas or even into the New Year. We hope our leaders are doing the same. Looking at how far we have come and some of the negatives we need to clean up on this island, even in the face of “We Gatherin’ 2020”. Indeed, we have a lot of work to do.

It is therefore up to Barbadians to recognise that having some time for reflection is key. It will allow them to truly appreciate what they have, how far they’ve come and who knows, a bright idea or two may come to them in the process that may be useful in enhancing things at the level of the home, community or even the workplace. So find some time for quiet, meaningful reflection this Christmas or into the New Year. It could very well help to shape your life, as 2020 gets under way.