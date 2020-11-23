Arrivals from UK slow following lockdown

SO its official! Barbados is seeing a reduction in arrivals from the UK visitor market following a lockdown put in place by the British government. This follows an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown, which became effective about two weeks ago, is aimed at slowing the growth in the number of COVID-19 cases.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that once cases have slowed the lockdown will be removed in early December. However, there is the likelihood that it could be extended once there is no ease in the number of cases from the pandemic.

When the announcement was first made there was speculation that Barbados would not have been affected and that the long-stay visitors from that market would continue as usual.

However, Rudy Grant, the CEO of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, announced the slowdown of traffic into the island.

No information has been forthcoming as to whether airlines operating between Barbados and the UK will be cutting back flights as a result of the lockdown.

The UK is Barbados’ main visitor market accounting for almost 40 per cent of the tourists coming to the island. Their stay is also significant in that these visitors spend more than a week and as many as ten days to 12 days on the island.