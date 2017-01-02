Yellow stuns them all to take title at St. Stephen’s sports

AFTER many years, Yellow House has finally won the Inter-House Sports title at the St. Stephen’s Primary School’s Athletics Championships.

The house with the smallest number of students and teachers broke through all the barriers which held them back over the last decade to claim the top spot at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex yesterday.

With a massive total of 523, Yellow finished more than 35 points ahead of their nearest rival Red House, who finished with 484 points.

Defending title holder Blue came third, only three points behind Red with 481; while Green ended on 454.

The Victor and Victrix Ludorum honours went to Ziko Rogers of Red House and Kenisha Straughn of Blue House.

Rogers literally blew his competitors away as he racked up a mammoth 60-point total, finishing the day unbeaten. He won gold in the U-13 Boys’ 100m sprint in a time of 14.70 secs; the 200m in a time of 29.81 secs; 400m in 1:07.22 secs; the 800m Open distance race in 2:43.00 minutes; the Cricket Ball Throw with a distance of 54.95m; and Long Jump with 4.25m.

Straughn was just as good on the Ryan Brathwaite Track, winning the U-9 Girls' Long Jump with a distance of 2.87m; and the 80m, 100m and 150m in times of 13.15, 17.02 and 26.14 secs respectively. She also placed third in the Cricket ball Throw.

Yellow House claimed both the U-9 and U-11 Boys' titles with U-9 Boy Ijae Ward racking up 44 points; and U-13 Boy Torres Worrell with 37 points.

Red had the top girl in the U-11 Girls' with Meagan Cox earning herself 39 points throughout the day. Ciarra Piggott ran well to finish as the best U-13 Girl on the track after totaling 34 points for Blue.

In the U-7 Division, young Joshua Ashby was the Boys' champ with 28 points; while Leilani Forde claimed the Girls' title, having 23 at the end of the day’s events. (AS)