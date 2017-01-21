US Embassy reaches out to Barbados Olympic Association Inc.

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) hosted three US Embassy representatives at BOA Headquarters in Wildey on Thursday. It’s the second time in two weeks that international dignitaries paid courtesy visits to the BOA to discuss areas of collaboration, with a view of helping to improve Barbados’ sporting infrastructure.

Public Affairs Officer, James Rodriguez, Deputy Public Affairs Officer Jeff Barrus, and Cultural Affairs Assistant, Sophia Lewis, represented the US Embassy. They met with the BOA’s President, Steve Stoute, Secretary General, Erskine Simmons, Assistant Secretary General, Cameron Burke, and Manager of Olympic Operations, Glyne Clarke, to explore possible areas of collaboration and US support for the BOA.

Initiatives discussed included bringing US Olympians to Barbados to work with local athletes; promotion of Barbadian sports through US media channels; raising the profile of BOA events and Bajan athletes; support with US university sporting scholarships; US visa assistance for Barbadian athletes, various training programme options, and the potential for a year-long youth outreach program targeting local ‘at risk’ communities.

The US delegates were also interested to hear the local challenges of sporting officials, which included limited coaching options, funding, local partnerships, and depleting sporting facilities on the island. Public Affairs Officer, James Rodriguez, stressed that his department would assist the BOA in any way possible. “We are here to help the BOA. It is very encouraging to see such a strong sporting culture in Barbados, and if there is any way the US Embassy can assist to facilitate improving local sports here, we are more than happy to do our part,” he said.

President Steve Stoute said the BOA was extremely receptive to the potential partnerships discussed, and looked forward to further building the calibre of sports in Barbados through the assistance of the US Embassy.

“This has been a very productive meeting. The BOA is excited to see where this strengthened relationship with the US Embassy and their cultural department may take us. We are committed to driving our sports and athletes to the very top of their game, and a more established alliance with various foreign offices around the world will only help us to achieve this vision,” he said.

The US representatives toured the Olympic Museum and had a glimpse into Barbados’ Olympic history. Like the Japanese Ambassador a week earlier, Rodriguez was particularly impressed by the museum, especially the Champion’s Room containing a pin collection, displays, and Olympic mascots.

“These displays are very nice; wonderful,” he said.

As a welcoming gift, President Stoute presented each representative with a BOA tie.

In recent times, the BOA has hosted the Japanese Ambassador, Chinese Ambassador, Brazilian Ambassador, British High Commissioner, Canadian High Commissioner, and Australian High Commissioner, in a bid to strengthen ties with those respective embassies here in Barbados.