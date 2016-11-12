St. Michael’s takes Badminton Crown

THE St. Michael’s School A team took care of all opponents, to reach the final stage of the National Sports Council Independence Secondary School’s Team Badminton Competition, where they defeated Frederick Smith A team to lift the coveted trophy.

Playing at the Kensington Bond, the Team competition consisted of 5 categories including Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles. At the end of the final game, St. Michael’s players jumped and hooted to celebrate the championship, and Frederick Smith, who had done well to reach the finals, took second place. So impressive was their performance, that the school carried away both the male and female Most Outstanding Player Awards. McKeil John-Knight was the most outstanding boy, while Mekalia Reid was most outstanding girl.

Queen’s College defeated Harrison College in a thriller to round out the top three.

King and Atherley reign

In the Primary School’s Individual’s Championship, Nathan King of Blackman & Gollop performed admirably as a budding badminton star, to take the gold in the Boy’s Singles. Nathan defeated 2nd place Marcus Jordan of the St. Gabriel’s School. Samuel Brancker of St. Gabriel’s, and Rashon Burnett of Selah Primary, shared the 3rd place honours.

Eboni Atherley of George Lamming Primary School was the one holding the first place trophy at the end of the girl’s competition. St. Gabriel’s took the next two spots with Sarayah Yearwood taking second place, while Samantha Corbin and Mikaela Jones shared third.

Though St. Gabriel’s entered the finals with the most players, they were only able to cop one of the top spots. Marcus Jordan took home the gold in the Skill Challenger competition. Brancker was 2nd, while Burnett of Selah was third. Selah grabbed the top two positions in the Girl’s Skills Challenge, with Cherish Phillips showing her talent and winning first place, and Loticia Carmichael had a good day with the racket to finish second. St. Gabriel’s finally got into the mix with Sarayah Yearwood claiming her second trophy of the day with a bronze.

With the vision of encouraging a good spirit of the game, the competition organisers awarded the two most promising male and female players. Sarayah Yearwood was the girl chosen and Rashon Burnett the male equivalent. (AS)