Queen’s College on heels of Combermere in school’s senior bball

Queen’s College continues to play well in the Massy United Insurance Senior U19 Basketball Tournament, and remain on the heels of Combermere, only one point behind.

Combermere remain unbeaten on 14 points, while QC are on 13. Combermere has not faced some of the tougher top 7 teams as yet, besides the Lodge School, who they played most recently at Waterford court.

Combermere took down the travelling country school 65-54, sending them back home with nothing but a scenic drive and a loss. With the win, Combermere maintained their undefeated record, which stands now at 7-0.

Queen’s College is almost in the same position, having only played Foundation, who is #7 in the league, and ironically that is the only loss for the season. The positive note would be that those teams which they could defeat, they did.

St. Michael’s was the most recent victim, losing 13 with the final score standing at 52-39. Gaining two points from the game, QC remained one point shy of the top, but unfortunately for St. Michael’s, it was their 7th straight loss for the season.

QC ironically has scored more points than Combermere in their seven games, scoring 419 points while Combermere has put up 405. There will be a battle for the top spot today when the two schools face off at Combermere, with the winner securing the top position in the standings.

Another game which played on Monday was between St. Leonard’s Boy’s and Harrison College ‘A’. College took the St. Leonard’s boy to town, whipping the team 79-41, a 38 point victory. College also are unbeaten for the season, with a record of 5 wins and 0 losses and 2 games in hand.

Harrison have the rest of the week off, but St. Leonard’s, who have fallen all the way to 8th position with only 2 wins in the their seven games, will play Ellerslie tomorrow – Thursday – at St. Leonard’s. (AS)