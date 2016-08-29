New champions named at end of Hockey Festival

The curtain came down on the 2016 edition of the Barbados International Hockey Festival, with new champions being crowned in each of the four categories. With all defending champions missing out on a chance to do the double, Rockets, ABC, British Army Ladies and Look Fa Points all took home the bacon in their respective classes.

Rockets kicked things off on Saturday at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, winning the Mixed title over the University of the West Indies Blackbirds ,with a four-two result. Two-time defending Women’s champions, ABC, had their streak ended by the visiting British Army Ladies, when those two sides met up. ABC proved to be no competition for the visitors, as they were unable to get a single goal during the exchange. The British women scored twice, with Nicola George and Antonia Hazel-Rice both getting their names on the board to secure the Tony Cozier trophy.

The Veterans saw local sides ABC and YY’s Guys duking it out to a close three-two finish. YY’s Guys had goals from Ralph Watson and Shawn Harewood, but three goals from ABC blew their efforts out of the water. A brace from Kevin Williams, along with a third goal from Keron Taylor, set ABC up for the win.

After losing out on a title earlier in the day, the Blackbirds were beaten a second time. This time contesting the Winsmore Humphrey Men’s title, they lost to Look Fa Points, who beat two unanswered goals past them. Neil Franklyn and Che Warner were the ones responsible for finding the points the team was looking for. (MP)