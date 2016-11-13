Mofford does it again

Elsie Mofford, of the Barbados Community College, has risen again above all others, to take her second consecutive Ms. School Girl Body Fitness Championships. Mofford strutted her way across the Lester Vaughn stage in the 16-21 category, posing and smiling her way to the judge’s hearts.

Newcomer, Adriana Yarde, from the host school Lester Vaughn, copped second place – to her evident surprise – and 3rd went to another newcomer, Rosan Belgrave of the Grantley Adams Secondary School.

Up to the moment just before the announcement of the winner of the 2016 Mr. School Boy Bodybuilding Competition, Laslo Bryon of the St. Leonard’s Boys School was still unsure whether he had done enough to take the title. He and Daryl Jordan’s Remar Butcher embraced, as the two had placed second and third respectively in the 2015 competition.

This year the two went at it pose for pose in the free posing section, showing off massive quads and rock hard abs for the judge’s perusal. When the announcement came that Bryon had won, he walked away from the front of the stage in disbelief that he had finally done it. Butcher had also improved his position from last year to take second, and third went to the new boy on the block, Deandre Bascombe, also of St. Leonard’s Boys.

In the Upper Juniors (12-15) Girls Bodybuilding Category, Christina Maynard of Ellerslie was victorious against her competitors, and took first place. Rowland Kirton-Browne and Serena Bynoe wrapped up the second and third place spots for the host school, Lester Vaughn.

In the Upper Juniors Boys Bodybuilding Category, Travean Harvey vaulted to the top spot for the Alleyne School, while Demar Elcock, the only repeating competitor in the division, flexed his way to second, and Jayde Germain of the Government Industrial School was third.

The Upper Junior Girls (12-15) Fitness saw a repeat of last year’s results, with Alexandra’s Adeyah Brewster winning with a stunning smile and immaculate body. Brewster is a veteran, and was able to wow the crowd and judges with her on point poses. Second place went to Harrison College’s Cya Layne, decked out in her patriotic colours of blue, yellow and black.

In the Junior Girls Bodybuilding (9-11) Division, Wilkie Cumberbatch walked away with a 1-2 clean up at the top. The Wilkie Cumberbatch students and supporters in the crowd went wild when Zatari Collymore was announced the best of the lot, after already being in a frenzy when Myesha Bourne was announced in second. Third position went to George Lammings’ Shania Callender.

For the Boys, Kemani Maynard of Hillaby Turners Hall successfully defended his title from last year and won the division. Second went to Kobe Burgess of St. Paul’s Primary, and from the time it was announced that he had placed third, a smile never left the face of little Zarico Redman-Bellamy of Wilkie Cumberbatch.

The Junior Girls (9-11) Fitness Section, which consisted of one minute routines, saw Z’Dana Scantlebury of Roland Edwards Primary School stretch and contort her way to consecutive victories. Scantlebury kept her poses longer, and looked the part as she took her second title in two years.

Second place was awarded to Elissa Callender of Blackman & Gollop Primary, while third went to Wilkie Cumberbatch’s Ashley Corbin.

In the smallest of the small category of the 6-8 Tiny Tots, Ashari Brathwaite won the Girls’ Bodybuilding section, while second went to Tiara Padmore of George Lamming, third to Tianna Murray of Bay Primary and fourth was Sariyah Holder of Belmont Primary School.

Shadanni Burke of St. Paul’s won the Fitness title, and Dianna Taylor of Bay Primary and Keanna Barrow of Wilkie Cumberbatch went home with second and third place respectively.

In the Tiny Tots Boys’ Body Building Category, first place was adjudged to Amar Gaskin of the Grazettes Primary School. He beat out Ruje Clarke of Wilkie, who placed second, and Khamar Porter of St. Paul’s was third. (AS)