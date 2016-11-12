Massy United B’dos Junior Open concludes with exciting squash

Spectators were treated to several exciting squash matches, when the Massy United Insurance Barbados Junior Squash Open concluded at the Barbados Squash Club in Marine Gardens recently.

In the final squash competition hosted by the Barbados Squash Association this year, local juniors were able to get in some meaningful competition, ahead of overseas tours to both the Canadian and US Junior Opens later this month. There was competition in the under-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 age groups, and where there were insufficient girls to play in a separate age group, they were allowed to play with the boys in a mixed age category.

The mixed U-11 age group was won easily by 10-year-old Alex Stewart, who is also the Caribbean boys champion in this age group. Stewart won 3-0 from Jordan Greig, who finished second, with Zishan Motara placing third, after winning an exciting contest with Rebekah Nichols by three games to two. Alejandro Mayers won the Classic Plate to finish fifth, while Seth Parris won the Consolation Plate.

Stewart also reached the Boys U-13 final, but was defeated in a competitive four game match by the top seed, Darien Benn, who won 11-3, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4. The promising left hander, Aidan Parris, placed third by beating Zishan Motara three love.

The mixed under-15 age group was won by Chelsie Samuel, who defeated Aidan Parris in straight games, 11-4, 11-7, 11-9. Samuel also won the girls U-17 title by defeating Jodi Smith-Padmore by three games to one. Smith-Padmore also finished third in the mixed Under-15 age group, by defeating Ryan Archer 3-0.

Vincentian, Mikal Quashie, was the only overseas competitor this year, but he featured in two engrossing finals on the last day. First he lost in four games in the BU-19 final to local left hander, Zachary Proverbs-Harris, 3-1. Then two hours later, he returned to contest the BU-17 final against the very promising Chemar Burnham, in the match of the day. Burnham looked to be in complete control as he swept through the first two games, which he won for the loss of six and then three points.

Burnham swept to a 7-0 lead in the third game, and the top seeded Quashie seemed completely out of sorts, before a few errors from Burnham gave the Vincentian a glimmer of hope. It was all Quashie needed, and he re-doubled his efforts, cut out his own errors and began to rout his younger opponent under increasing pressure.

Quashie saved three match balls to take the third game 13-11, and it was one way traffic after that, as Burnham never regained his early dominance. Quashie claimed the final two games with relative ease, to win 6-11, 3-11, 13-11, 11-4, 11-5. Darien Benn defeated Ryan Archer 3-0 to finish third in this age group.

In the trophy presentation that followed, Massy United Insurance representative, Sharron Alleyne-Elcock, congratulated all the participants, and handed out prizes to the successful players, including Chelsie Samuel and Zishan Motara, who were voted the most improved girl and boy respectively. Alleyne-Elcock also noted that Massy United Insurance was pleased to be associated with this competition yet again, and pledged continuing support for squash in 2017.