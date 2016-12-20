Junior footballers shine over the weekend

A DOUBLE strike from Shacarlo Boyce set up a 3-0 victory for St. Michael South over St. Michael South East, when the National Junior Football Tournament continued last weekend at various venues across the island.

Playing at Bellefield, Boyce scored in the 17th minute and the 28th, before the final blow was struck by Dishon Howell, who scored in the 34th minute of the game.

Also at Bellefield, St. Michael North East handed St. Michael Central a 3-0 defeat of their own.

There were three different goalscorers for St. Michael North East, and they were Antone Greaves in the 17th, Kamal Bownes in the 46th and Terry Rollock in the 57th.

It seemed that the winners were all on a similar page at Bellefield, as St. Michael East also recorded a 3-0 victory.

They came up against City of Bridgetown, and it was Jared Maxius who scored twice before an own goal gave St. Michael East the 3-0 victory in the end.

At Friendship, St. Michael South Central and St. Michael North West did not play, however St. Michael West Central and St. Michael West played to a 1-1 draw.

At Ellerton, St. George South recorded the biggest margin of victory for the weekend, as they blanked Christ Church West Central 4-0.

The pressure appeared to be so much that after Sheran Hoyte had scored in the 9th minute and Jacobi Nichols in the 19th, Christ Church West Central added two of their own past their unfortunate goalkeeper.

In the other game at Ellerton, Christ Church East Central game from a goal down to defeat Christ Church West 2-1. Niall Reid opened the scoring for Christ Church West in the 26th minute, but Treasure Griffith equalised in the 37th minute, and then scored the winning goal in the 53rd.

St. Philip North edged out St. Philip West 1-0 thanks to a goal from Samuel Watson in the 27th minute. (CG)