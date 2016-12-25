Dorsette and Just A Fashion clash again in feature race

Tomorrow is the final day of the Barbados Turf Club’s 2016 racing season, and eight races are carded to be run at the Garrison Savannah, starting at 1:15 p.m.

The feature race on the card is race seven, the Diamonds International/Crown of Light Boxing Day Stakes & Trophy, for 3-year-olds and older, going 1570 metres, with a total purse of $37 000, of which $30 00 has been kindly donated by Diamonds International/Crown of Light.

Seven of the eight horses entered have declared to run, and race fans will get another chance to see Dorsette, the 2016 Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup winner, clash with Just A Fashion, who won the 2016 running of the ANSA McAL Barbados Stakes & Trophy winner.

In the ANSA McAL, both horses took 128 pounds over the 1570 metre race, which is the same distance they will clash in tomorrow. In that one, Just A Fashion, had the better of Dorsette by 1 1/4 lengths at the wire.

The question to be answered now, is, can any of the other runners turn back either of these two quality horses. The two most likely to be able to do so are, Lucky Adventure, who is a much improved horse, but needs good to firm ground to be at his best He does not like soft underfoot conditions, which recently seems to be the norm with the amount of rain we have been getting. Then there is Daunting David, who loves the wet conditions, so we will have to wait and see what the conditions are like tomorrow.

The card also has two supporting feature races: Race four, the FTBOA Boxing Day Juvenile Open Trophy (Condition Race) for 2-year-olds, going 1570 metres. This race carries a purse of $30 000.

Eight have declared to start. The two to follow here could be Fleurette and Rockley.

Race five is the second supporting feature, the Boxing Day Nursery Trophy (Allotted Weights) for West Indian Bred 2-year-olds, going 1570 metres.

Only five horses will face starter, Mark Batson, in this one, but they are all very good looking prospects for the future, and it is difficult to separate them. Burbon Street looks like the one they have to beat. (CH)