Dalton three-peat

After dispatching long-time rivals, Armstrong House (Blue), back in 2015, Dalton House (Yellow) have taken a third win on the trot at Harrison College. Blazing a trail to 1386.5 points, Dalton left Armstrong and the other houses, Collymore and Deighton, in their wake, as they set up the foundation for a solid dynasty at Crumpton Street yesterday.

Armstrong felt the burn the most, being relegated to second place yet again, as they finished over 100 points behind, with 1233.6. Also over 100 points behind were Collymore (1147.3), while Deighton switched out last year's third place for fourth with 1126 points.

Dalton were helped to their haul by the efforts of Afraka Bynoe-Forde, who ended the day with 63 points as the Senior Victrix Ludorum. Competing in Division 2, she finished third in the 400 Metre behind Charissa Moore and Akayla Morris, of Deighton and Dalton respectively. She also picked up a Bronze in the 200 Metre, as Morris and Saydiah Russel beat her to the line.

Armstrong took all other top spots, as Yannick Burrowes was the Senior Victor Ludorum. Racking up 61 points, his best performance yesterday was a second place in the Division 1 400 Metre. He was beaten by team-mate, Johnathan Jones, as Armstrong pulled off a 1-2-3 with Jerome Boyce in third place. Armstrong pulled off the feat again in the 100 Metre, as Jones, Macaiah Gittens and Burrowes took the top spots.

Layla Haynes gave Armstrong the Junior Victrix Ludorum title with 59 point,s after winning the Division 5 400 Metre, 100 Metre and 200 Metre. The star of the meet was Aren Spencer, and he amassed a whopping 91 points in Division 3 . He was like a bullet in his events, proving himself in a class off his own. He also took overwhelming wins in the 400, 100 and 200 Metre events.

Dalton House got back into the game with Yazid Daniel's win of the Division 5 Boys title. He was good for wins in the 400 and 200, while he finished second in the 100 Metre behind team-mate, Jeremy Small, to end on 60 points.

Deighton were not left completely out of the honours, and Dominic Jordan racked 52 to win the Division 4 Boy's title. He was second in the 400 Metre behind Collymore’s Caleb Massiah, third in the 100 behind Massiah and Dalton’s Timothy Worrell, and second in the 200, again behind Massiah. Kayla Renwick gave Dalton yet another title, as she won Division 4 with 53 points. She finished third in the 400 after Asha Stevenson of Collymore and Leah Taitt of Deighton.

In Division 2, Jide Griffith brought home 52 points for Armstrong, with a second place finish in the 400 Metre behind Kai Alleyne of Collymore. He was also second in the 100 and 200 Metre, with Dalton’s Julian Forde beating him both times.

Collymore had something to shout about with Riann Yearwood-Mottley’s win in the Division 3 Girls with 53 points. She finished third 400 Metre with Dalton’s Rheanna Griffin and Armstrong's Krysten Odle beating her to the line. She was second behind Griffin in the 200 Metre, but flipped the script to beat her to first place in the 100 Metre.

At the top of the school, Kara Douglas raked in 51 for Armstrong in Division 1. She won the 400 Metre and finished second in both the 100 and 200 behind Collymore’s Jamie Drayton.