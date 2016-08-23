Barbados International Hockey Festival off and running

THE 31st Barbados International Hockey Festival was official opened on Sunday, at the Usain Bolt Complex University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, and will run until August 27th.

With a parade of teams all lining up on the turf in the brilliant sunshine, it was announced that this year will be in honour of the past Stalwarts of the game which they loved.

This year’s festival is dedicated to the memory of former outstanding Sport Journalist, Tony Cozier, and after the parade of teams and speeches, there was an opening game between the British Army Ladies and the Barbados Ladies team.

The men’s trophy has been named Winsmore Humphery Cup; the women’s trophy is the Tony Cozier Cup and the Spirit of the Festival challenge shield is name after Michael Owen.

Some special tributes were presented to Tony Cozier’s family before there was entertainment by Dancing Africa, as well as the tuck band Mother Sally and a shaggy bear, which was well received by the visiting teams.