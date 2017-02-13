Barbados held to hard losses in Beach Soccer Showcase

Team Barbados have a lot of work to do if they intend to make an impact at this year’s CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, which kicks off next week in the Bahamas. With an announcement coming earlier this year that Barbados would be replacing Guatemala, who have been prohibited from international play by governing body, FIFA, the local team is finding it hard-going in this past weekend’s International Beach Soccer Showcase.

The event, which was being held at Weiser’s on Spring Garden from Friday to Sunday, saw the local outfit playing host to teams from Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and England. However, a few tough games at home foreshadowed an uphill battle for Barbados, when they head to the Bahamas for the February 20th-26th tournament.

On Saturday, the hosts were held to two losses after facing neighbours Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. In the earlier game, Guyana walked away with a four-two victory, but it was the night-cap game that kicked off after 9:00 p.m. that saw the home team holding a hammering.

Barbados started off on the right foot, leading Trinidad and Tobago one-nil in the fifth minute of the exchange. Duan Best was fed the ball out on the left, and slotted an easy shot to the left of the T&T keeper, Victor Thomas.

Barbados would be made to rue, missing two other real chances at goal, as the visitors pulled out an equaliser with just under four minutes left in the third. Chad Appoo comfortably converted a penalty to signal the start of troubles for the local lads.

Not too far into the second third, the Trinis picked up the lead with a go-ahead goal from David McDougall, who moved across the pitch from the left before taking a right-footed shot that beat Mario Albert.

The visitors added two more before the period ended, and Appoo found himself on a brace after Kerwin Stafford took a ranged shot from the middle, which Albert successfully thwarted. However, he did not push the ball far enough, and it fell to the feet of Appoo, who finished.

The other goal came from Shane Hospedales, who got into a messy scrum on the ground with Albert in front the bars. He got the upper hand and was able to swing the ball over the line. With three minutes left in the third, Barbados got another goal to keep their dreams alive, as Best blasted home a beautiful bicycle with two defenders on him.

In the final third, Akeem Bourne got himself a penalty that would have put the Barbadians within striking range. However, his knock to the left was taken down by Thomas. Directly after that, things went from bad to worse, as McDougall put the ball past Albert on his right, with his right foot in the fifth minute. Defender Shallun Bobb drove the final nail in the six-two drubbing with a powerful long-ranged shot from out on the right, that was so hard that it stuck in the nets.

The curtain was slated to have come down on the showcase last night at the Brandon’s Beach venue.