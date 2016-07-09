Work on highway for peace continues around the world

THE Universal Peace Federation continues its work towards building a highway connecting various neighbouring countries and continents.

The Secretary General of the Universal Peace Federation of Barbados, Gail Veith, said that the highway is meant to act as a catalyst beyond the boundaries of race, nationality and religion, and would serve as a modern day Silk Road.

Two of the advantages of this highway are that persons travelling along it would not need visas to enter a country, and it would also enable poorer countries to benefit from the resources of richer nations.

Gary Veith, who is also a part of this Federation, which is a non-Governmental organisation (NGO) in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (UN), said that the idea was first proposed in 1981, and there tunnels between individual countries, such as England and France.

One has already started from Japan to Korea, while Spain and Morocco have already agreed to build a tunnel across the mouth of the Mediterranean, all in an effort to enhance trade and to build peace.

Walk for peace

As for other projects that they are involved in, Gail said that they partner with any group that is committed towards working for peace, and this is why they linked up with Hope Transplant International and the Lions and Leos Clubs of Barbados, with the goal of making “one family under God”.

She said that one of their initiatives world-wide is this Walk for Peace, which more than 100 countries across the world would be participating in within their respective nations.

Along this front, she encouraged any group that is committed to the same purpose as their Federation to come out and walk with them on September 17th.

The walkers are all encouraged to wear white, which is a symbolic colour for peace, and make and carry signs that would indicate what steps they would personally take in order to bring about peace in this world.

They would assembly at Jubilee Gardens at 9:00 a.m., and then proceed along their walk, which would end in Independence Square, with various Ministers of Government (MPs) and heads of different organisations addressing those gathered.

Gary added that working together for peace must continue after this walk is held.

“We are encouraging all organisations, groups and individuals who are concerned about peace to come out and support this. Let us work together, even beyond this walk.

“And then amongst ourselves are people and organisations with different expertise, different ideas (and) different experiences, and if we work together and put these ideas together, then we can bring about substantial peace in reality here in Barbados,”Gary Veith stated.