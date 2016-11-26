Vendors deserve better

Leader of the Opposition Mia Mottley says it is time to settle the arrangements which govern how vendors can ply their trade in Bridgetown.

Speaking to the media yesterday evening, moments after accepting a token of appreciation from the Barbados Association of Retailers, Vendors and Entrepreneurs (BARVEN), during a ceremony in Palmetto Mall for the support she has given the organisation over the years, she said that is one aspect of the “unfinished business” relative to that sector which has to be addressed as a matter of urgency. She made the point while noting that it is regrettable that there are legislative changes regarding that sector that have been pending since she was Attorney General.

“We have to decriminalise illegal vending; no man should become a criminal because of the rules and regulations. By the same token, Government has to facilitate it and treat it differently,” she maintained.

She added, “There are too many persons who just simply want to make a living for their families and they are being made to be treated as criminals.”