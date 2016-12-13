UNICEF celebrates 70 years with church service

UNICEF’s biggest issues in the region are violence against children, the growing violence by children and due to the middle income status of Caribbean countries (under UNICEF’s portfolio), there are limited resources. This has resulted in the organisation partnering with local and regional agencies like CDEMA and The Child Care Board, which have children’s best interest at heart.

This comment was made by UNICEF’s representative, Khin-Sandi Lwin, who spoke to The Barbados Advocate after UNICEF’s 70th Anniversary service at St. Matthias Anglican Church on Sunday. She said the UNICEF team has worked closely over the seventy years with government, civil society and churches in tackling successfully the most critical children’s issues, such as health, nutrition and education.

Lwin also mentioned that UNICEF has been based in Barbados for the last 32 years at the UN House.

Reverend Hugh Sandiford of the St. Matthias Anglican Church, during his sermon, said that the digital age, which has provided a wealth of knowledge and resources, both good and, bad also impact the lives of our children. He added that UNICEF is called to perform its duty of ensuring the wholeness and goodness of the children during this era.

As the church service came to an end, there was a dramatic presentation from Sundale Food Productions, which shared a message of hope dedicated to UNICEF. Other representatives who attended the service were Director of the Child Care Board, Joan Crawford, Deputy Executive Director of Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Elizabeth Riley, and other UNICEF associates.