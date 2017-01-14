Training and productivity linked

A Government Minister says it is important that employers understand the link between training and productivity.

Moreover, Minister of Labour, Social Security and Human Resource Development, Senator Dr. Esther Byer-Suckoo, maintains that this link is one that must also be recognised by operators of small and micro enterprises (SMEs).

She put forward the ideas as she delivered the keynote address at a Membership Workshop on Productivity Improvements for Small and Micro Enterprises at the Accra Beach Resort, hosted by the Barbados Employers’ Confederation in conjunction with the International Labour Organisation and the Caribbean Employers’ Confederation, under the theme ‘Understanding issues of productivity and exploring ways of improving’.

“Despite their small structure and staff complement, the provision of training – effective training – should not be overlooked by the small and micro enterprises as a means of boosting employee productivity and the return on investment. Training increases knowledge, skills, and attitudes. Proper training motivates employees and increases the competencies of employees, which in turn increases productivity levels,” she said.

Minister Byer-Suckoo added that SMEs are often not inclined to send staff on training courses, because the staff complement is small and they cannot afford to lose personnel for a day or two; but she maintained that it is crucial that SMEs also have access to such training. With that in mind, she is suggesting that the training schedule should be adapted to better cater to such businesses.

She made the point while also indicating the need for SMEs to invest in new technologies to help increase productivity. Her remarks came as she referred to recent comments made by Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. DeLisle Worrell, when he stated that Barbadians have failed to take advantage of new technologies to increase productivity, and that output per worker has not increased, as wages have risen over the past two decades.

“I would opine that investment in new technologies requires capital, a resource which is not always readily available to small and micro enterprises. Nonetheless, these enterprises must ensure that they allocate provisions in their business planning for new technologies and training, and demonstrate how they can make their enterprises more profitable.

“And there have been efforts by Government and Government agencies to improve their access to capital,” she said.

Meanwhile, Byer-Suckoo went on to say there is a need for emerging and developing economies to develop the capacity to improve the competitiveness of SMEs in domestic, regional and global markets. She stated that Government remains committed to the development of small and micro enterprises, and has demonstrated this through fiscal incentives, facilities and technical assistance. (JRT)