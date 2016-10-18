superbugs on the rise

The abuse of antibiotics is leading to strains of bacteria resistant to all antibiotics, and doctors are being cautioned in prescribing these drugs to patients.

Expressing concern on the matter, Chief Executive Officer of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), Dr. Dexter James, stated that a prescription system that limits the abuse and misuse of antibiotics is necessary.

“Antibiotic resistance has become – not will – it has become a significant health challenge particularly in hospitals, which must be addressed through the rational prescribing algorithms that limits abuse and misuse,” he insisted.

In addition, James said that due to accessibility, the public must be made well aware of the impact of these drugs, stating, “As many antibiotics are now available on the shelf and without the need for prescription, public education needs to be heightened on the safe use and side effects.”

Addressing the opening ceremony of Caribbean Infection Control Week at the QEH Auditorium yesterday morning, he said that it is worrying that such resistance occurs regularly in hospitals.

“At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, there have been recent concerns about the misuse and abuse of antibiotics by our physicians in the treatment of patients. This has contributed to the incubation and growth of hospital acquired bacteria…It is now accepted globally and regionally that the use of antimicrobial agents is the key driving force for anti-microbial resistance,” he said.

James noted that in response to this, last year the Antimicrobial Stewardship proposal had been endorsed by the QEH to help improve patient outcomes, the cost of treatment and quality of care in a cost-effective manner.

“There is still a lot of work to be done within our hospital to change the culture and practices of prescribing patterns of our physicians,” he nevertheless admitted. (JMB)