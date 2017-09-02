Sugar and Rum Season officially launched

A new season of events has been added to Barbados’ tourism calendar, with the objective of enhancing the island’s cultural heritage and culinary tourism product offerings.

On Tuesday night, the inaugural Barbados Sugar and Rum Season was officially launched by the Barbados Tourism Product Authority at Sunbury House, St. Philip, with a number of officials, rum and sugar stakeholders and representatives from the cultural industry in attendance.

Chief Executive Officer of the BTPA Dr. Kerry Hall explained that the season will play a critical role in differentiating Barbados from the over 140 other countries vying for a piece of the proverbial ‘pie’, by focusing on several unique selling points of the island.

This, she stressed, includes the fact that the story of sugar and rum is unique to Barbados with origins in the early 17th century, with deep historic linkages into the economic, historic and socio-cultural fabric of Barbadians people. “We owe it to our ancestors to tell this story.”

She explained that through the pilot initiative which runs from February 1 to April 1, it is intended to rejuvenate the island’s mature tourism product, and include activities that will increase visitor spend and put much-needed foreign exchange in the government coffers.

“We are not moving away from sand, sea and sun... the core element of why people come. We are seeking to create a product that will complement and not compete with our natural assets,” she assured, saying it will ensure Barbados remains relevant in a very competitive market.

Dr. Hall added that the season is not intended to compete with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s Food and Rum Festival, explaining that it will be held over a longer period and will be more nationalistic in focus.

The season also aims to sensitise owners of restaurants, bars and nightclubs about the story of rum and its value to the economy, to encourage wider use and consumption of the rums of Barbados among locals and visitors, to demonstrate the versatility of rum in culinary use, and to educate locals and visitors about Barbados’ rich rum and sugar heritage.

The event will comprise a number signature and satellite activities. These will include tours of distilleries and Great Houses, mixology road shows, cooking classes, dinners and educational talks. (JH)