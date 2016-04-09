St. Michael School gets spruced up

WHEN classes resume on September 12th, students and staff of The St. Michael School will be returning to a spruced up facility.

This is owing to the hard work of members of that educational institution’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and Students Council. Both groups jointly carried out the task of repainting and power washing sections of the school yesterday. These areas included all the picnic benches used by students at lunchtime, the corridors and the wall of the school’s main entrance. Twenty plus individuals volunteered their time, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to carry out these tasks.

Principal, Yvette Mayers, said she was pleased with the joint effort by the parents and students of the school.

“I like the idea of children taking responsibility for their environment, recognising that this is where they spend most of their day and they have to show that they have a part to play in keeping it pleasant and a wholesome environment.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the school’s overall state of readiness for the beginning of the 2016/ 2017 academic year, she said, “We are getting ready. We should be ready by Wednesday, because our orientation for new students is on Thursday. So we are trying to make sure that by Wednesday everything is in place.” (MG)