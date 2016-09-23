St Bartholomew’s Primary observes Arbor Day

St Bartholomew’s Primary School celebrated Arbor Day in the most fitting way possible yesterday.

The students were presented with trees from Southern Stars Optimist Club, which they planted at the school’s entrance.

President of the Club, Hyacinth Green, said that the initiative was made possible through the National Conservation Commission (NCC). Donated were three shade trees and eight fruit trees.

“Southern Stars Optimist Club has decided to give each class a fruit tree. You are going to give them love and care.

“We are going a bit further where each member of the club will adopt a class at St Bartholomew’s,” she said, as she revealed plans to adopt the school.

Principal at St Bartholomew's Primary, Hyacinth Harris thanked the Club and shared that for the past three years the school has embarked on a programme of beautifying the compound.

“Today our celebration and the activities associated with it have come to fruition because of the work of the Southern Stars Optimist Club and the National Conservation Commission – together they have supplied us with the trees which we will use to enhance our school’s environment.

“This is only the first attempt by Southern Stars Optimist Club to assist the school, and we look forward to forming a partnership with them,” Harris expressed.

National Arbor Day is celebrated annually on September 22nd and this year’s theme is “Trees – the Circle of Life.” (TL)