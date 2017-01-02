Smart classroom for Harrison College

Within a month, Harrison College will have its very own Smart Classroom.

On Monday, Principal Juanita Wade, made this reveal to her students, as she accepted a generous donation of $40 000 towards the project from Sandra and Carlo DeMaria.

The repeat visitors to Barbados have partnered with the Aron and Christina Foundation to make the Smart Classroom a reality.

During the presentation ceremony, Wade expressed her sincere gratitude to the couple, and took the opportunity to once again thank Aron and Christina Truss for their continued commitment to Harrison College.

The Principal reminded students that the school, through the Truss’ charitable foundation, has already benefited from 160 desks; computers; improved internet across the campus, and informative sessions with influential business leaders from across the globe, which included Michael Geoghegan, former Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Limited.

“This time around, we are going to benefit from an initiative that we put to Mr. Truss to create a Media Resource Room, which we are calling a Smart Classroom,” she disclosed.

“It’s our intention to see teachers and students make much use of this state-of-the-art technology. It would mean that you would be able to interact with students, teachers, and resource personnel from across the globe.

“The classroom will be equipped with the most current technology. We believe it will give our students the advantage where they will be able to continue to compete globally.”

Aron Truss further revealed to The Barbados Advocate that the Smart Classroom has an estimated cost of $85 000, therefore his Foundation will provide the reminder of funds.

He said the room, which will have a smart white board, four televisions, fully internet wired and Wi-Fi hotspot, can accommodate a class of 32.

“When the Principal shared the concept of a Smart Classroom with us, we thought it was a great idea. Through our charitable foundation, we decided it would be something we would work with the school to accomplish. We brought in various partners to assist with the renovations of the room, provision of the IT hardware and office furniture. Then we went about trying to secure some additional funding in order to finish the room, and we were very fortunate to have the support of Sandra and Carlo DeMaria”.

Sandra DeMaria said it was a great pleasure to be able to assist with such an important initiative. She also shared that their inspiration to make the donation came from Anke Truss, the Truss’ daughter and student of Harrison College.

“We fell in love with her personality and intelligence,” she expressed. (TL)

