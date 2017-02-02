Shurland is the new RSS Executive Director

There is a new Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS). He is Commander Errington Shurland.

This was announced during the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) Change of Command Parade. The outgoing Deputy Chief of Staff of the BDF has assumed this post from February 1st.

Shurland received a loud applause for this new step in his military career from the gathering at Tuesday’s function, which was held at the BDF headquarters, St. Ann’s Fort, The Garrison, St. Michael.

During the ceremony, the outgoing Deputy Chief of Staff handed over the helm to the new Deputy Chief of Staff, Commander Aquinas Clarke. Outgoing Chief of Staff, Alvin Quintyne, also symbolically handed over the BDF flag to his successor, Chief of Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Glyne Grannum.

Shurland, who has over 33 years of military service in both afloat and ashore positions within the BDF, in the past has served at the RSS as Staff Officer responsible for maritime operations and training.

Speaking during proceedings following the Parade, Prime Minister and Chairman of Barbados Defence Board, the Rt. Hon. Freundel Stuart, thanked both Quintyne and Shurland for the contributions they have made to the Force while in office.

“I really treasure the opportunity to say thanks to you two gentlemen for enriching our local culture by the contribution which you have made over the years to the development of this institution. We are proud of you and you have, by your contributions, made Barbados stronger and a more respected country, and that places us eternally in your joint debt.” (MG)