Show patience

Participants in the Project S.O.F.T (Safeguarding Our Future Today) have been cautioned not to get involved in sexual activity until they are in a position to fully manage the responsibilities that come along with engaging in the act.

This advice comes from Youth Development Officer/ Social Worker with the Barbados Family Planning Association, Keriann Hurley, who on Monday gave a talk on the topic, ‘Adolescent Development & Sexuality’.

Hurley explained to the 34 youngsters, who will be transitioning from primary to secondary school in September, some of the risks involved in engaging in sex at an early age. These included that possibility of getting pregnant and being at risk of contracting a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

“We are not telling you not to have sex because we do not want you to experience fun stuff, because we are also not saying that sex is bad – do not misunderstand me. Sex is important... that is how all of us got here [and] that is how we repopulate the earth. It is enjoyable and it is good for having babies when you are at a place in your life to manage the responsibility that comes with it, and none of you are there right now.”

The Social Worker additionally spoke to the youngsters involved in the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA)’s Project S.O.F.T about puberty, while highlighting some of the physical, emotional, hormonal changes their body have and will continue to go through during their adolescent years. Hurley reminded them that these changes are normal, and they should feel free to have discussions with their parents or guardians about them.

This is the 14th year for Project S.O.F.T, which is being held for one week at Marian Retreat House, Verdun, St. John. This residential camp is carrying the theme: Know the Facts… Make the Choice.

House Mother, Paula Hinds, explained that the camp, which began last Sunday, has been going smoothly. During the week, participants will be exposed to skills, such as how to make their bed, being on schedule with time and the protocol as it relates to using cutlery during meal time.

Hinds added that the camp has “seen tremendous results” in the past, while expressing a hope that it could be further expanded in future.

“I know it would be hard for the Programme Director, [but] my dream is that every 11 year-old-child that would have sat the [Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance] Exam, that they can come through N.C.S.A’s Project S.O.F.T and be educated, be nurtured, be trained and be inspired for greatness.” (MG)