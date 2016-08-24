Salvation Army provides helping hand for back-to-school

The Salvation Army has been able to continue its annual Back-to-School Programme of providing uniforms and shoes to the less fortunate, thanks to the generosity of corporate Barbados.

Yesterday, scores of parents and guardians assembled at the Divisional Headquarters, Reed Street, Bridgetown to receive the items which will allow their children/wards to start this new school year with

confidence.

“The Salvation Army has been in existence for over 100 years and we have been able to serve the needy in our society because of the generosity, the kind assistance of the Barbadian community,” expressed Divisional Commander, Major Sinous Theodore.

“We are happy that Cave Shepherd helped with the school material and uniforms. Abed’s provided us with $25 vouchers and we received monetary contributions from our faithful donors. However, we received new school shoes from an anonymous donor – the shoes were just dropped off. To that person who donated the shoes I say thank you…I thank God that there are people here in Barbados who are doing such things.”

Major Theodore also acknowledged the hard work of the Advisory Board, which gathers monthly to discuss how they can continue to meet the needs of Barbadians.

“We have to be realistic, the needs are there and they need to be met,” he stressed.

“But we thank God for this country because there are not so many places where you will find that education is free. However, although it’s free there are still needs to be met and that why the Salvation Army is reaching out. We are not only praying for persons but we are here for them in a real way.”

The Back-to-School Programme is now in its fourth year. Comparing this year’s programme to 2015, Major Theodore observed that not as many people have sought assistance. (TL)