ROAD FIX COMING

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) will be embarking on an extensive “Mill and Pave programme”.

Word of this comes from the Hon. Michael Lashley, Minister of Transport and Works, who admitted that his Ministry has been receiving a number of complaints about the state of the roads in Barbados.

“We recognise also that we have gotten claims; more claims coming in, in relation to damage to vehicles as a result of the conditions of the roads,” he told the House of Assembly in his contribution to the 2016 Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals.

Phase one, he revealed, has an estimated cost of $15 million. He said that private contractors along with the MTW will be involved in this project.

“But along with the Mill and Pave programme, hopefully by September, there is the CAF Road Rehabilitation Programme (CAF Fund) to the tune of US$10 million…We have followed the guidelines of the

financial rules and we have estimates of all the roads. Those roads will be sent to the Special Tenders Committee, which would give a particular date for all the contractors to bid on these roads. So you have the CAF roads and Mill and Pave programme.”

While acknowledging that the MTW depots are still in operation, Lashley went on to point out, “Here we have more employment opportunities coming through the construction of new roads and the Mill and Pave programme. We have opportunities out there now for Barbadians who are unemployed to come and be engaged in meaningful work.”

He also dismissed suggestions from the Opposition that only Trinidadians are being employed at the Transport Board’s Mangrove depot in St Philip.

“To say that we are only employing Trinidadians at Mangrove is wrong and misleading,” the Minister stressed.

“We actually have about 20 Barbadians out there working. There are only four Trinidadians working at Mangrove, all the rest are Barbadians. If you go out there you would see young boys just graduated from Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic (SJPP) working fixing engines, building parts and doing an excellent job.”

He further revealed, “We are looking in terms of ensuring that we have a proper maintenance programme for the buses and it is wrong to say that the Transport Board supplies daily less than 100 buses; that is not true. Through the efforts at Mangrove and other service providers, we have been able to maintain between 125 and 130 which is our target.” (TL)