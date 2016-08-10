RAPID response unit coming

Significant changes are coming to the way the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) responds to outages and the way in which it communicates with the public.

The changes will be the result of the introduction of The Rapid Response Unit, which Minister of Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and Water Resource Management, Dr. David Estwick,

announced has been established by the Board of the BWA.

This Unit, he said, has been created to better help the BWA meet the requirements as set out by the Fair Trading Commission (FTC). With that in mind, he assured that the days of the BWA taking long to respond to ruptured mains will become a thing of the past. He made the point as he noted that such delays account for non-revenue water loss and negatively impacts the bottom line of the institution.

Speaking yesterday afternoon during a news conference at the Ministry’s Graeme Hall headquarters, Minister Estwick told media personnel and those listening via the radio that the Unit is intended to operate on a two-shift system, and he has instructed the BWA’s management to engage the union on the matter.