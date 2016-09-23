Professor: Invest more in research

Place more investment in research.

This is the advice that Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Undergraduate Studies at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus, Professor Alan Cobley is sending out to key stakeholders

in Government, the private sector and non-Governmental organizations (NGOs).

He was delivering remarks at the Marijuana Symposium under the theme of ‘Perpetual Problem of Potential Problem Solver for Barbados’, held at the 3W’s Oval yesterday.

In addition, he called for these groups to provide an enabling environment for productive research to grow.

“Cutting edge research requires consistent investment of resources and a supportive environment in order to thrive. Regrettably, the statistics show that the Anglophone Caribbean is at the bottom of the league in this hemisphere in terms of investment in and support for research and development.

“This is hampering our efforts to create new ideas and new products at a time when the ‘knowledge economy’ is driving global prosperity. I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to Government, NGOs and the private sector to invest more in research and to provide the support that is needed for good research to thrive in Barbados,” he urged.

The Professor stated that when it comes to research on medicinal plants, the Cave Hill Campus has already started to bridge a path in this regard.

“In the area of research on medicinal plants, the Cave Hill Campus has already made a start. There is a project currently under way at College Lands, St John to cultivate several plants and to investigate their medicinal properties in a scientific way. The project is co-chaired by Fr Michael Clarke, Principal of Codrington College, and Dr Damian Cohall, Deputy Dean of our own Faculty of Medical Sciences: it is being funded by the UNDP.

“However, Marijuana cannot be included in that project because cultivation of the plant remains illegal in Barbados. We need a change in the law similar to that seen in Jamaica to allow the legal cultivation of the plant under license for research on its medical use. Here is one example where Government can help to support the University’s research efforts.”