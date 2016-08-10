Privatisation move?
PRESIDENT of the National Union of Public Workers, Akanni McDowall, has accused Government of taking steps to privatise the collection and disposal of waste in Barbados.
He told this to a news conference held yesterday at the NUPW’s Dalkeith, St. Michael headquarters.
The President said that shop stewards of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) have brought to the attention of the Union that private waste haulers will from Monday be collecting garbage across several communities.
He said that based on their concerns, a meeting was held on Wednesday by the General Secretary of the NUPW, Roslyn Smith and her management team; and the SSA Manager and members of her team.
“We understand that these private companies will be paid around $5 million, which we contend could have been used to buy ten additional trucks for the SSA,” McDowall said.
He added that in the meantime, SSA loaders and drivers are coming to work and not being given the necessary resources for them to function.
According to him, “Every year Government allocates money to purchase trucks and to date we have not seen a wheel.”
The NUPW President said that this is a blow to the SSA workers, who have been giving of their best while they have to go without the tools, including trucks and uniforms. He said that they have been using just five trucks to ensure that garbage is picked up.
He indicated that trucks have not been acquired since 2011/2012, and that there are some at Simpson Motors in need of a gear box.
“The SSA is being deliberately starved of resources and is tantamount to privatising the social service to the detriment of workers,” according to the NUPW President.
“This is quite possibly a way for the Government to signal to the citizens of Barbados that they will soon, like education, be paying for garbage collection,” he further stated. (JB)