Privatisation move?

PRESIDENT of the National Union of Public Workers, Akanni McDowall, has accused Government of taking steps to privatise the collection and disposal of waste in Barbados.

He told this to a news conference held yesterday at the NUPW’s Dalkeith, St. Michael headquarters.

The President said that shop stewards of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) have brought to the attention of the Union that private waste haulers will from Monday be collecting garbage across several communities.

He said that based on their concerns, a meeting was held on Wednesday by the General Secretary of the NUPW, Roslyn Smith and her management team; and the SSA Manager and members of her team.

“We understand that these private companies will be paid around $5 million, which we contend could have been used to buy ten additional trucks for the SSA,” McDowall said.

He added that in the meantime, SSA loaders and drivers are coming to work and not being given the necessary resources for them to function.