PM wants more stable industrial relations environment

PRIME Minister the Rt Hon Freundel Stuart has expressed concern about the new culture of trade unionism that is springing into industrial action before clarifications, discussions or negotiations have been completed.

His comments came yesterday at the St. Bartholomew’s Primary School after speaking to the students about the Day in the Life of a Prime Minister.

He said where these actions may be causing instability to the industrial relations (IR) environment, an alternative approach to this voluntaristic system may have to be explored.

“If the stage is now being reached where we are being made to understand or being made to believe that the voluntaristic approach to industrial relations is not working any more, since we cannot afford to have an unstable IR environment, since we cannot afford to have a country in which neither employers nor workers can know what the next day will bring, we may have to get back to the drawing board to see whether there is any alternative to the voluntaristic system that can guarantee us a more stable industrial relations environment, while doing no violence to the rights of workers and the trade union, and while doing no violence to the rights of the employers.”