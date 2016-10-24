PM: Become a volunteer

Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Freundel Stuart is urging more Barbadians to get involved in some aspect of volunteerism.

He made the call over the weekend while addressing the St. Michael South Constituency Council’s Inaugural Community Awards Ceremony, held at Almond Bay Caterers in Hastings, Christ Church.

“I therefore encourage all community-based groups, various community leaders, health practitioners, young people, representatives of civil society to volunteer your time and God-given talents to the interest of our national development.

“Volunteers create tremendous impact on, of course, the health and well-being of communities worldwide and Barbados is no exception. I also encourage the older community members to mentor younger community members; and younger community members to seek to assist older community members as well,” he said.

The Prime Minister further pointed out that in this island’s history, “volunteers in every parish and in every community have been pillars of our social development”.

He added, “Volunteers are usually made up of those of our citizens who have an acute awareness of community needs and are in search of solutions. Their selfless contributions cannot be always easily quantified, but must always be extolled as being priceless.

“The areas of culture, arts and sport are among those that have benefited from the work of volunteers. Other areas include mentoring and training in various marketable skills. Let us try to reclaim volunteerism, that volunteerism on which the strong communities of this nation were built,” PM Stuart urged.