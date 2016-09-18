Philanthropy lauded

CHIEF Executive Officer of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr. Dexter James, is heartened by the spirit of philanthropy being exhibited to the Martindale’s Road institution, with over $10 million being donated over the past three years.

His comments came as he gave an update on the Equipment Prospectus, which was launched back in 2012, and urged persons from the donor community to understand the benefits to be derived from their philanthropic efforts, which eases the burden on the cash-strapped institution.

The CEO noted that the areas supported by many donors included the Intensive Care Units, Ward C9, Oncology and Nuclear Medicine, Gynae-Cancer Diagnostic Unit and Cardiovascular Services.

According to Dr. James, “I am heartened by the level of public-spiritedness and support of the QEH, in spite of the many challenges and sometimes unfair criticism that we receive. Individuals, corporations, the Diaspora and NGOs, and many other well wishers, still find it in their hearts to contribute to the hospital. This is by no means an easy feat, and we continue to promote philanthropy as a necessary part of our syndicated package of financing,” he said.

He stressed that the funds are appropriated for a specific purpose, adding that some donors implement some stipulations, which he said is endorsed.

“Some reserve the right to come in to inspect the equipment, to ensure it is being used for its intended purpose. It raises the bar in terms of our profile of accountability and stewardship. Never again will you hear equipment has gone missing, or cannot be found,” he said.

He revealed that a desk will be established specifically to deal with donor retention, while promoting new donors to come on board. The CEO also revealed that a Bill of rights will be established.

As it relates to the QEH’s Achieving Improvement Measurement initiative, he revealed that there is an ongoing year-long target of attaining specific goals in the form of credentials. This includes the laboratory, which he announced received its accreditation one month ago under its ISO 15189 standard, seeking recertification as it relates to the hospital’s breast feeding programme, improving Food safety, a Code of Practice for Informational Security Management (ISO 27001) and generally hospital-wide accreditation. (JH)