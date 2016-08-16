One website, many goals

Persons seeking information on how to obtain a permit for trade in endangered species can now do so online.

Minister of Environment and Drainage, Dr. Denis Lowe, explained during the launch of the Biodiversity Conservation and Management Website in the conference room of the Ministry yesterday morning, that, in addition to being able to apply for the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) permit via the website, persons can also review the requirements of the legislation.

He said given the importance of communication, public awareness and education, the website’s development was seen as a priority, so as to enhance and complement the work of the Biodiversity Conservation and Management Section, and its parent Ministry in general.

As such, he said the website serves several purposes, but is primarily an avenue through which the Ministry can engage the public, as it strives to protect the country’s natural environment. To that end, he said that in addition to providing persons access to basic information on biodiversity and sustainable land management in this country, the website also provides official government information and recent reference documents, including legislation and case studies.

“The website will also allow us to engage our schools, provide information useful to schools’ environmental programmes, and further enhance this Ministry’s work with the children of Barbados. Examples of this engagement include our Ramsar Day activities in February of this year. This year’s activities comprised a series of tours to Consett Bay, to educate students from our four adopted schools as it relates to the importance of biodiversity in fisheries, fisheries to the island, and the way in which it has contributed to the sustainable livelihoods of those persons involved in the industry,” he said.

The Environment Minister added that the website will also enhance the delivery of the country’s international environmental commitments. He explained that under the various multilateral environmental agreements, the country is required to have a mechanism to allow for the dissemination of information and the receipt of queries.

To that end, he said the Biodiversity Section is currently working on the development of clearing house mechanisms for biodiversity and biosafety. These instruments, he said, will be featured on the website.

His comments came as he noted that the biodiversity programme, the work of the National Conservation Commission, the Drainage Division, the Coastal Zone Management Unit among, other departments in the Ministry, are all part of his Ministry’s efforts to give full attention to the issues that are important for good environmental governance.

“Our messages must hit home and inspire individual change in our households, where every Barbadian knows and understands the meaning of biodiversity, the green economy, and embraces their role in its realisation of Barbados’ sustainable development.

“This website is our most important tool in the achievement of this goal,” he stated. (JRT)