one dame, two knights

The country’s highest honour was yesterday conferred on three Barbadians for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

The insignia of one damehood and two knighthoods were bestowed on the three by Governor General, His Excellency Sir Elliott Belgrave. They are surgeon, Dame Selma Jackman; businessman Sir Geoffrey Cave; and retired Justice of Appeal, Sir John Connell. The announcement of their accolades came in the National Honours for Independence Day 2016, which marked the country’s 50th anniversary of nationhood.

The investiture took place in a short ceremony yesterday afternoon at Government House, following the presentation of the other National Honours and Awards and the Barbados Jubilee Honour 2016 by Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Freundel Stuart.

Dame Selma, who became one of the first Caribbean-born female surgeons to have qualified and worked in the Caribbean region, achieved much in an era where males dominated scholarly achievement in the field of medicine, and in the area of surgical subspecialist training. Throughout her career she trained countless doctors, teaching by example and emphasised a team approach to patient care. Dame Selma was conferred the accolade of Dame of St. Andrew in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the medical profession.

Sir Geoffrey Cave was conferred the accolade of Knight of St. Andrew in recognition of his outstanding contribution to business. The December born businessman, who joined the family business in 1963, transformed it into a public company and expanded it with new retail outlets not only in Barbados, but the wider region. Sir Geoffrey has enjoyed a distinguished career in business, serving as Director and Chairman of many private-sector boards in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing, insurance, tourism, telecommunications, financial, offshore sectors in Barbados and the Caribbean.

In respect of Sir John Connell, the father of two was called to the Bar of Barbados in 1966 and still practises today. He served as a Justice Appeal for four years following that appointment in 2005. In addition to his work in the area of law, he has also made an invaluable contribution to conservation. Sir John not only served as one of the first Board members of the Parks and Beaches Commission and later a Director, but also as Chairman of the National Conservation Commission which replaced it. He has subsequently been involved in activities related to the development and protection of the Caribbean environment. Sir John was conferred the accolade of Knight of St. Andrew in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the legal profession and his efforts in the area of conservation. (JRT)