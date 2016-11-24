Night of Elegance at Ilaro Court

WITH just a few days left until the island officially commemorates its 50th anniversary of Independence, Barbadians at home and from the wider Diaspora appear to be coming out in their numbers to patronise the packed calendar of events.

On Tuesday night, patrons were given an opportunity to mix and mingle with the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet, while enjoying the local fare at a large cocktail reception.

The event, dubbed “Nostalgia! An Evening of Barbadian Elegance”, was held under the patronage of Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Freundel Stuart, at his official residence Ilaro Court.

A few intermittent showers did not dampen the spirits on the celebratory evening as two massive tents covered the lawn, which will also be the venue for the Prime Minister's Dinner and Ball tomorrow night.

Those in attendance had an opportunity to hear local band Two Mile Hill and danced the night away with the inimitable Troubadours International.

PM Stuart, while thanking guests for coming out, remarked that there is a lot of which Barbadians should be proud over the past 50 years. “When we embarked on independence, a small island, modest population, we were taking a bold step in a world where there were larger and more powerful countries.”

“Barbadians never believed that size is any determinant of the capacity of the people to put a stamp on a civilisation. Over the last 50 years we have been doing that - asserting ourselves and affirming our presence in the international community while at home, developing people in a multiplicity of ways.”

“In all of this we have relied on the guidance of God and on the resourcefulness and resilience of our people. As look back on those 50 years, the confidence we placed on our people 50 years ago, and on God as we embarked on this journey were both justified,” he said. (JH)