New threats on the horizon

THERE is evidence that at least 200 men, women and children from one CARICOM Member State have migrated to Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Executive Director of the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), Francis Forbes, says this could be a problem for the region in the future.

His assessment came during a panel discussion held at the Radisson Aquatica on Monday night under the theme: “Coordination Mechanisms in Latin America and the Caribbean for Natural Hazards and New Security Threats”. The panel was held within the framework of a workshop hosted by the Global Crisis, Response Support Programme for the national representatives of the Organisation of American States.

“No one knows for sure the exact number and identification of these ISIS volunteers. Some have found the going a bit too rough and have voluntarily returned home, while some have been forcibly turned back whilst en route. This group – many of whom have already been trained in terrorist strategies and tactics – will pose a significant threat for this region for years to come,” Forbes predicted.

“The current terrorism threat takes into account the return of foreign terrorist fighters. The nexus between terrorism and organised crime. The potential spread of a radical ideology and the introduction of advanced military tactics and technology.”

He also expressed concern about the staggering statistics reported last year from 13 CARICOM member states. There were 2178 murders, 1 596 rapes, 10 227 robberies, 2 488 illegal guns alongside 32 364 rounds of ammunition recorded.

“Between 2006 and last year, 20 000 illegal firearms were removed from our streets. But even as we celebrate our success we must remind ourselves that currently there are polymer weapons, very difficult to trace, modular weapons and 3D printed weapons. There is no doubt that this is indeed a man-made disaster of epic proportions unfolding slowly but surely.” He stated that the issue of these new type weapons now demands significantly greater attention.

Additionally, Forbes noted that CARICOM heads have openly expressed considerable concerns in the area of health and urged the strengthening of regional capacity to confront the possibility of Ebola and any other future public health challenges. “In this regard, CARICOM IMPAC’s role in communicating the message among security formations is of course evident,” he said. (JH)