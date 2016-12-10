Move to root out PSV bad behaviour
Wed, 10/12/2016 - 12:00am Barbados1
Strike action by private sector vehicle (PSV) operators has come to an end.
The move came after a meeting yesterday between the Ministry of Transport and Works and the organisations that represent the owners and operators of PSVs – the Association of Public Transport Operators (APTO) and the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT), at the Ministry’s headquarters in the Pine.
It was also stated that the two groups would be co-ordinating their efforts to stamp out unruly behaviour that has been and continues to be exhibited by some drivers and conductors of these vehicles.
Addressing the media after the session, Minister of Transport and Works, Michael Lashley stated that they have come to an agreement that this type of behaviour needs to end.
“We also agree that the owners would work along with us in terms of stamping out some of the disorderly conduct of their drivers and also their conductors. We would also agree that where there is any issue that falls at the doorstep at the Ministry of Transport and Works, we would work audaciously in terms of communicating that to the authorities, so that in terms of any penalties or whatever, that we would be in a position to say, ‘well, look it is really an administrative position. It is where the administrative falls’ so that we can lessen the discomfort and that type of – let me say atmosphere – between the PSV operators and of course arms of the state.”
“Now we are all at agreement and we are [on] one road with respect to the stamping out of the disorderly conduct and the bad behaviour. The owners raised the issue of lewd music and nasty lyrics on the buses and they want us to work with them to get that out...I don’t have an issue with that at all. I support them on that and that is where we are going as a Ministry.” (PJT)