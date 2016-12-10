Move to root out PSV bad behaviour

Strike action by private sector vehicle (PSV) operators has come to an end.

The move came after a meeting yesterday between the Ministry of Transport and Works and the organisations that represent the owners and operators of PSVs – the Association of Public Transport Operators (APTO) and the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT), at the Ministry’s headquarters in the Pine.

It was also stated that the two groups would be co-ordinating their efforts to stamp out unruly behaviour that has been and continues to be exhibited by some drivers and conductors of these vehicles.

Addressing the media after the session, Minister of Transport and Works, Michael Lashley stated that they have come to an agreement that this type of behaviour needs to end.