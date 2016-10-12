Monitors, incubators among pressing needs

Organisations, special interest groups, Diaspora associations, not-for-profit organisations, private sector companies, individual families and other personnel who are interested in donating to the Paediatric Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), can note that some of the equipment that the Ward is looking for are monitors and incubators.

In an interview with The Barbados Advocate on Thursday evening after the visit by the Governor General of Barbados, His Excellency Sir Elliott Belgrave, on his annual visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), the Head of the Paediatric Department, Dr. Clyde Cave, said that there would always be equipment that they need in order to carry out their duties. However, the more pressing equipment that they need at this time is these type of equipment, because the ones that they currently have are ageing.

“We are always in need of equipment. Right now we are working on replacing the monitors in the Department of Paediatrics, and this is an ongoing project – the monitors and the incubators for the babies are going to be our two priorities for the next year.”

The monitors are around $20 000 to $30 000 each, and they would need approximately 15 of these, and the incubators are around $40 000 each, and they are looking to acquire 10 of these particular type of equipment.

They would look to replace the current fleet of ageing equipment that they currently have overtime.

Meanwhile, the 13 patients that they currently have in this Paediatric Ward are seeking treatment for a range of health related issues.

“In the hospital right now, we have some children who are recovering from trauma, motor vehicle accidents and such; a lot of respiratory illness, which is going around in the community, and our fair share of other diseases like asthma and diabetes.”

In addition to six of these children who visited with the Governor General of Barbados, His Excellency, Sir Elliott Belgrave, in the doctors’ entrance and lobby, the Hindsbury Primary School and the St. Leonard’s Boys’ Choirs also performed for him.

As for those members of the general public who would like to visit these children for this Christmas season and come bearing presents, Dr. Cave said that they do have certain restrictions in place.

“Gift giving is restricted of course, because of certain allegories and dangers from toys and not knowing what is being given. The Nursing Office receives any donations and they are screened and then distributed appropriately.”

As for visits, they do not allow visits from individuals. Groups can visit the Ward, and interested groups should apply through the Nursing Department, who would take the names and requests of all interested parties and appoint them a schedule, so that you do not have an influx of visitors at any one point in time, since you do not want to overwhelm the children, as the main motive for them being in the Ward is for them to heal, said the Department Head.

